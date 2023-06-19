Here’s How To Celebrate Juneteenth In Your Neck Of The Woods

It’s time to celebrate Juneteenth. For those who don’t know, Juneteenth, a mashup of June 19, is also known as Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Liberation Day or Black Independence Day. The newly-added federal holiday is meant to immortalize the history and celebration of the last enslaved people who were informed of their freedom on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. BLACK ENTERPRISE picked 10 cities that are championing Black freedom for Juneteenth.

1) Houston, Texas

On Juneteenth, head down to the Kilgore Freedom Fest at Kilgore City Park and be sure to bring blankets and chairs. The event features a live concert, food trucks will be on the premises, and it kicks off at 6 p.m. and runs to 8:30 p.m. Free to attend.

2) Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Civil And Human Rights Museum is hosting a three-day educational program June 17 – 19 to celebrate Juneteenth. festivities will include traditional music, book activities and giveaways, a mural viewing and oral history around Juneteenth. Definitely an event to attend if you are in the Atlanta area.

3) New Orleans, Louisiana

If you’re in New Orleans you’ll be excited to know Grow Dat Youth Farm will host Afro freedom/Afro feast. This Juneteenth gathering brings New Orleans chefs together to cook a communal meal on top of a live fire in the same vein as our ancestors once did. attendees can also indulge in nature and immerse themselves in the Cajun/Creole cultural and fellowship.

4) Brooklyn, New York

Brooklynites will have access to Juneteenth NYC’s free festival and concert highlighting African American culture in honor of Juneteenth in New York. The lineup includes a showcase of poems, skits, history, fashion and music; as well as vendors. Distinguished local talent representing their food, culture and community art project.

5) Chicago, Illinois

Windy city residence and visitors, you can celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Celebrate Black freedom by swimming in Black creativity and entrepreneurship. The Freedom Market will highlight 50+ Black-owned businesses, and will feature live entertainment. Event-goers must 21 years and older to enjoy cocktails drinks sponsored by Don Julio

6) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

If you are located in South Carolina head over to the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, where celebrations begin June 15, with a campout, followed by a popular drum circle which is free and open to the public on June 16. On June 17, a full day of celebration will commence with food, music and vendors. It’s a great way for families to enjoy Juneteenth in the Carolinas.

7) Baltimore, Maryland

The first annual Jazz On The Rails will take place at the B&O Railroad Museum on June 17. Jazz lovers and train enthusiasts can go celebrate Juneteenth by learning the history of freedom seekers on exhibit at the historic B&O Railroad.

8) Los Angeles, California

Celebrate Juneteenth with three days of art at the Weusi Art Exhibition at Art Share in Los Angeles. Festivities will include art that addresses the legacy of African Americans post-Slavery and their journey to freedom. Be prepared to take in some educational but entertaining dance, music, poetry and live drama. Free Pan African flags and bracelets will be given away to attendees.

9) Boston, Massachusetts

Will you be in Boston? If so, observe Juneteenth at the Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists. Events will be filled with guest speakers who are knowledgeable on all things Juneteenth. A parade will go down to honor our ancestors, martyrs and heroes. Retail and food vendors will be on deck for this New England Juneteenth experience.

10) Milwaukee, Wisconsin

We recommend Black folk take a pilgrimage to one of the oldest and largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country since 1971. The celebration will span several blocks and include food, speakers, live music and of course, one of the largest Juneteenth parades that exists. It’s a family friendly event that celebrates freedom and remembers our ancestors who were finally freed June 19, 1865, and blessed us with the joyous tradition of Juneteenth.

