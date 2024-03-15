News by Lauren Nutall Woman Celebrates 106th Birthday at Walt Disney Resort Magnolia Jackson had the birthday of a lifetime after visiting Walt Disney World Resort for the very first time.









Florida native Magnolia Jackson celebrated her 106th birthday earlier this week at what many consider the most magical place on Earth—Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL.

Born March 14, 1918, Jackson is the oldest living graduate of the HBCU Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. She actually met the school’s founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, the civil rights activist and former national adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Jackson spent 40 years as an educator, including serving as an elementary school principal.

On Wednesday, March 13, she commemorated the impressive milestone by visiting the Magic Kingdom, where she was personally welcomed by some of Disney’s most beloved characters, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney cast members, according to Disney PR.

Complete with balloons, cake, and a whole lot of music, Jackson started her birthday off big.

Jackson’s love for Disney is relatively new, having only blossomed after she attended the Florida Classic college football game in Orlando last November. There, she witnessed Mickey Mouse take the field during a drum major routine and was immediately entranced. Her infatuation with Disney has only grown since, making this year’s celebration all the more endearing.

Accompanied by her friends and family, Jackson toured the grounds of the Magic Kingdom for the first time. She also spent some time with Disney’s very own Princess Tiana, just as the resort gears up for the unveiling of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure later this summer.

Following the momentous celebration, Jackson visited the EPCOT theme park and its International Flower & Garden Festival, a particularly special occasion due to her love of gardening. She was given an exclusive event tour that showcased varied gardens, Disney-themed topiary, and culinary experiences like no other.

Though she may have kicked off the festivities early this year, Jackson’s celebration is one for the ages.