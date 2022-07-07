Black Twitter Has Jokes as Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Posts Video Kissing Black Boyfriend

The daughter of Microsoft founder, Bill Gates posted a photograph of her current beau and social media reacted as the billionaire’s offspring was kissing a Black man.

Phoebe Gates went public and posted a new picture with a Black man who she was kissing on her Instagram page, according to Radar Online. The photo, which may have appeared on her Instagram Story feed, has sparked people on social media to comment on “Daddy’s Little Girl” dating a Black man, even in today’s society.

This comes after the youngest child of Bill and Melinda Gates made headlines three weeks ago when she showed off her body in opposition to the Roe versus Wade decision that was just overturned by the Supreme Court.

The New York Post reported that the 19-year-old Stanford University student went viral when she posed in a bikini for a Planned Parenthood “Bans Off Our Bodies” campaign. In the Instagram post, she stated, “I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care.”

Now, Twitter users are making remarks regarding her “choice” of who she is dating.

Bill gates bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship. Who would’ve thought that with the ongoing climate crisis Bill Gate’s daughter would partake in smoking coal. #interracial #date #billgates #phoebegates #climatechange pic.twitter.com/WRAjrlcgyM — imnotdatguy (@Bg_almighty) July 7, 2022

When Phoebe Gates hands her black boyfriend a blank check… pic.twitter.com/RTJcbdhyXc — J.R. Adams (@jrnoneflyer) July 6, 2022

You think the racist, republican extremist, Grifters/conspiracy theorist hated @BillGates before …..Wait till they get a load of Phoebe Gates life choices. pic.twitter.com/HPmEZ3tN6b — Popitics (@Popitics1) July 6, 2022

When Phoebe Gates boyfriend get added to the joint checking acct pic.twitter.com/NvxawxavcR — Tweets Need A Body (@1RobRich) July 6, 2022

Its 2022 and guess why they talking about Bill Gates daughter #PhoebeGates pic.twitter.com/vzP0GXdJz7 — ☥ ⁶Giversaint ⏰ (@DopeGsaint) July 6, 2022

Why yall making such a big deal about Phoebe Gates dating a black dude, I mean I’m black and happy for bro, but I don seen articles talking bout “Phoebe has a new boyfriend and HE’S BLACK” like wth???? — Bluewolf_00 (@Iangard21736654) July 6, 2022