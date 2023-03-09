19-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting 15-Year-Old Involved in Romantic Affair With Same Older Woman

In a love triangle gone bad in Florida, two teenagers vying for the affections of an older woman led to one shooting the other.

According to Law and Crime, police officials at Rockledge Police Department arrested Diante Stokes after he was accused of shooting a younger teenager who was involved with a 35-year-old woman they both share a romance with. The shooting victim, who is 15, is presently at a hospital in critical condition. Because of his status as a minor, his name has not been revealed.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the pool at the Hammock Harbor Apartment complex.

On Sunday, the woman who is allegedly involved with the victim and the alleged shooter, Chanel Williams, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Brevard County jail records show that Stokes has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two parole violations. He is currently being held without bond.

Meanwhile, Williams is being charged with one count each of child neglect with great bodily harm, furnishing a weapon to a minor, causing a child to commit an act of delinquency, and unsafe storage of a firearm. Her total bond for the charges was set at $45,000 after a court appearance on Monday.

Stokes allegedly said to Williams in a message on Snapchat, “Something bad is going to happen and I am going to jail for a long time.”

An arrest warrant revealed that two witnesses stated that they heard around eight separate gunshots. One witness said that the alleged shooter, Stokes, had been “beefing” with the younger victim and had threatened him via social media and text messages.

Police officials said that Stokes shot the younger boy at least two times and drove off. He was apprehended on Tuesday after being wanted for several days after the shooting. Police said that Williams gave the 15-year-old victim a gun to protect himself from the older teenager.

Florida Today reported that the unidentified teen, when discovered, had gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was treated by paramedics on the scene and then airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women in Orlando.