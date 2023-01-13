Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation With Fellow Soldier

A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama.

According to the “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.

Fort Rucker is located about 95 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

USAACE and Fort Rucker Commander, Maj. Gen. Michael C McCurry released a written statement pertaining to the tragic incident:

“On behalf of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, I extend our deepest condolences to Pvt. Latifu’s family, friends, and community. Together we mourn the loss of a promising young Soldier. Our hearts are with the families and units impacted by the incident, and we are focused on taking care of Soldiers, families, and leaders.”

Fort Rucker Public Information Officer Jimmie Cummings stated that the soldier who was fighting with Latifu had been detained by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety. That person was not identified in the media.

McCurry also informed the media outlet that Fort Rucker is working closely with the military police, as well as the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, during the investigation.

The Army Times reported that the person who attacked Latifu used an Army-issued entrenching tool, which is a small, folding steel shovel, in the attack, a source indicated to the media outlet.

The motive for the attack is not known, and based on a statement given to The Army Times, it’s not believed that the incident was a hate crime.

Both soldiers were students in advanced individual training, which is the second leg of enlisted initial entry training.