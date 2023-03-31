50 Cent Blasts Viviva Fox’ ‘First Lady of BMF’ Movie, ‘I’m Done With All of You!’

It’s been nearly 20 years since 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox enjoyed a short-lived romance that turned sour, and the former lovers are still battling it out.

50, real name Curtis Jackson, took to Instagram on Thursday night to blast his ex-girlfriend for seemingly entering his terrain by working on a film that follows the story of the Black Mafia Family (BMF). The Starz BMF show creator posted a promotional poster for Fox’s upcoming movie, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.

“This should say 263 not BMF, @southwest263 🤷🏽‍♂️What the fvck is this man !” 50 captioned his post.

“☕️🐸 Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? 👀and what the fvck is judge Mathis doing in this mix😳 I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL”

The new movie was greenlit by BET+ earlier this month, Deadline reports. Fox serves as the film’s director, with Tressa Azarel Smallwood and Judge Greg Mathis listed as executive producers alongside Donte Lee and Delece James.

The biopic was inspired by the true life of Detroit’s Tonesa Welch, whose story was chronicled in the BET + series American Gangster: Trap Queens. It follows Welch’s journey from a teen mom to a drug dealer who federal prosecutors labeled as “The First Lady of BMF.”

Welch’s story is set in Detroit’s crack era and America’s “war on drugs.” But key aspects of her life serve as a main storyline in Season 2 of 50 Cent’s hit Starz series BMF with LaLa Anthony portraying the character inspired by Welch, MarKaisha Taylor.

While the new production could help increase viewership of 50 Cent’s series, the G-Unit founder seemingly sees the new project as his completion. Starz BMF premiered in 2021 and recently wrapped its second season, which received 4.1 million multiplatform viewers during its season 2 debut.

Production on The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story is set to kick off in April in Washington, D.C., with the movie expected to debut on BET+ later this year.