76ers Stars PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, Julius Erving and More Attend the Sixers Youth Foundation Gala

In an evening of fashion and fun, the Philadelphia 76ers gathered at the city’s 2300 Arena last week to host its annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala.

Coming off an exciting win against the Brooklyn Nets, players’ individual styles were on full display as they celebrated and raised money for a good cause at the first gala since the pandemic.

“I feel so inspired by this organization,” Sixers Youth Foundation Chair Marjorie Harris said. “I think it really allows the whole organization to feel like something bigger.

A variety of players and notable guests were in attendance, including current players PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris and more; 76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers; legendary 76ers Alumni including Allen Iverson and Julius Erving; rapper Tierra Whack and more.

“We’re so excited to be able to help Philly,” 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris said at the gala. “We have a lot of history with the city, and with the Sixers and with the Sixers Youth Foundation, we can do a lot of good. We’re paying it forward, it’s really exciting. If people hadn’t paid it forward for us, we wouldn’t be here. So it’s our pleasure to give back.”

Guests danced the night away to tunes from Danuel House Jr. “4”, DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Sugarhill Gang, bid on exclusive items in a live silent auction, and enjoyed a selection of food and beverages. Those who were unable to attend can still participate in the online auction. All proceeds from the event, totaling more than $1.5 million, will support the Sixers Youth Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to bringing positive, meaningful change to the lives of young people in the Greater Delaware Valley.

Player Matisse Thybulle reflected on the evening. “Often times I forget what it was like to meet an NBA player when I was a kid. We have the opportunity because of our fans to have a platform, so to come back and give back a little bit in small gestures like this, I think, is the least we can do.”