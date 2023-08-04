8 Tech Jobs That Still Require A Human Touch

The digital technology industry is steadily growing and evolving with no signs of becoming static. Talks around artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to replace human intelligence in the workplace may be up for debate. While there may be areas of work where AI technology might be useful, the same holds true for folks who are knowledgeable and skillful in the tech market. There is plenty of space to get in where you fit in—and you don’t want to get left behind in the tech industry’s rapid and steady rise.

BLACK ENTERPRISE has identified eight tech jobs that require human beings.







1.) Graphic Designer



A graphic designer is a great role for artists and creatives to jump into the tech industry. As a graphic designer you communicate visual concepts for online campaigns, such as creating logos for brands and designing and developing overall layouts for magazines, advertisements, websites, and videos. The average graphic designer in the U.S makes about $49,772 a year, according to Payscale.



2.) SEO Specialist



SEO stands for search engine optimization. As a SEO specialist, your responsibilities might include link building, keyword strategy, and tracking, analyzing, and reporting data that should increase return of investments (ROI) in search campaigns. You will need knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Java Script development. The average salary for an SEO specialist is $56,683, Glassdoor reports.





3.) Technical Recruiter



As a technical recruiter you identify qualified candidates for a company. Technical recruiter falls under the umbrella of human resources. Developing strategies for recruiting, as well as creating job descriptions and specifications, are among the responsibilities. Interpersonal and negotiation skills are important for a technical recruiter, as you may also represent the company by interviewing candidates for job openings. Glassdoor reports the average salary for a technical recruiter as $85,759.

4.) Social Media Coordinator

If you’re a hands-on, creative person, social media coordinator is the perfect job for you to jump in the tech industry. The duties of a social media coordinator are to magnify the company’s presence on social media and to execute digital marketing strategies to announce, inform, and attract the interest of the public. You also monitor industry trends and interact with users through comments and direct messages. Indeed lists the average base salary at $45,074.





5.) Customer Success Manager

Customer success managers (CSM) are in control of expanding positive client experience, building healthy working connections, and directing the day-to-day consumer relations that impact retention. This role leans into keeping the customer satisfied and building loyalty. The average salary for CSM is $117,944, according to Salary.com.

6.) Digital Market Managers

As a digital market manager you identify consumers and their present and future needs, as well as tracking adjustments in supply and demand. Executing all digital marketing strategies and displaying advertisement campaigns is all part of the work. The average salary for digital market managers is roughly $90,478, according to Glassdoor.

7.) Web Developer

A web developer’s duties are to make sure a website is pleasing to the eye, easy to browse, and works with no technical difficulties. Web developers handle non-design related aspects of websites, as they monitor the analytics of the website, troubleshoot website issues, update the website, and write code. The average salary is $82,586, according to Indeed.

8.) Digital Content Strategist

As a digital strategist you are in charge of the organization, arrangement, production, and publishing of content based on the company’s goals and clients’ needs, which includes using digital media to promote a company or brand through digital avenues such as email and websites. The average salary of a digital content strategist is $93,672, according to Zippia.

RELATED CONTENT: Celebrating National Black Business Month 2023