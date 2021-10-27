Rotting Body of Boy, 8, Left for a Year in Apartment With Siblings, Texas Mother, Boyfriend Charged

A couple living in Texas has been arrested and charged with the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son after skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment.

According to KHOU, the mother of three children found abandoned in a Houston-area apartment last week has been arrested. According to a Twitter post by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the mother’s boyfriend has also been charged with murder in the death of a fourth child.

Thirty-five-year-old Gloria Y. Williams has been charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision. Her 31-year-old boyfriend, Brian W. Coulter, was charged with murder. Sheriff Gonzalez stated there would be additional charges.

Heartbreaking. @HCSOTexas units are at an apt complex at 3535 Green Crest, near Addicks Clodine & Westpark Tollway. Units found three juveniles abandoned in an apartment. Skeletal remains, possibly of another juvenile, were also found inside the unit. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uVcybOugM9 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 24, 2021

Arrest update for incident at Green Crest: Brian W. Coulter (12-12-89) has been charged in the murder of the complainant. The complainant was 8 years old at the time of his death in 2020. Coulter is the boyfriend of the murdered child’s mother. The mother of the murdered child, — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 27, 2021

Gloria Y. Williams (12-26-85) has been charged with the felony charges of Injury to a Child by Omission, Failure to Provide Medical Care, and Failure to Provide Adequate Supervision. Addtl charges are expected to be filed. Both Coulter & Williams are in custody. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/fmnQrnnDXm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 27, 2021

The medical examiner’s office stated that the 8-year-old victim, whose skeletal remains were found in an apartment with his three brothers, died with blunt force injuries, and his death has been ruled a homicide.