Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan has been asking the same question for nearly thirty years. The work of answering it has never been more essential. Today, she asks it as CEO of AARP, where she leads roughly 2,300 employees and nearly 60,000 volunteers on behalf of 125 million Americans aged 50-plus. She is the first physician to hold the job, and only the second woman in the organization’s 68-year history. The question she brings to every policy debate, budget line, and partnership is the one she has carried since her earliest days in medicine: what do people need to live well, and who is making sure they have it?

The scale is new. The question is not.

As an attending physician at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, she asked it one patient at a time. She treated people, taught medical residents, and began to see where the systems surrounding her patients could be strengthened in ways no prescription alone could address. So, she got an MBA, not to leave medicine but to reach further into it.

As chief medical officer and then president and CEO of Boston’s Dimock Community Health Center, she asked it for an entire community. Dimock serves some of the city’s most vulnerable populations. Under her leadership, the organization brought in nearly $5 million in federal funding, built academic research partnerships, launched an Institutional Review Board, and moved the health system onto digital records.

As president and CEO of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she asked it on a national scale, spending four years focused on closing gaps in access through philanthropy and innovation.

“Every step I’ve taken in my career has been about how I ensure that I’m bringing my talents, my skills, my expertise, and my passion for people to the work,” Minter-Jordan says.

She took the role of CEO at AARP in November 2024, inspired and energized by the opportunity to advance the mission.

“It was really the mission of AARP, to help empower people to choose how they live as they age, that drew me in,” she says. “And then it’s the people who are doing the work: our employees and colleagues across the enterprise and across the country, and also our volunteers. That’s what solidified my decision.”

A New York native, Minter-Jordan traces her career back to a single instinct her parents gave her. “For as long as I can remember,” she has written, “my parents have instilled in me the importance of giving back through service to others, especially those less fortunate.” With that as a guiding principle, she pursued her education at Brown University, earning both her undergraduate degree and her M.D., before heading to Baltimore to begin her clinical career.

The move from Hopkins to Dimock in 2007 was deliberate. She loved her patients, but she had begun to see that the impact she wanted required more than what one physician could do in one exam room. The MBA she earned at Johns Hopkins was the bridge. Dimock was the destination: a community health center where the work was systemic, not just clinical.

That shift, from treating individuals to strengthening systems, defines how she approaches her work at AARP. Healthcare, Medicare, Social Security, caregiving, livable communities, financial security: she sees them as interconnected parts of the same equation. As a physician, she treated the whole patient. As CEO of AARP, she is applying that same holistic lens to the experience of aging.