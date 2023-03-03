Las Vegas Man Threatened To Kill Black People at Arkansas Gym

A Las Vegas man faces charges of hate crimes after allegedly threatening to kill Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hunter Holman faces two counts of hate crimes after he was arrested on February 23. The report also states that Holman was out on bail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

On February 22, Las Vegas Police counter-terrorism unit was notified by the FBI regarding a complaint that Holman had threatened to use an AR-15 to kill Black people at an Arkansas gym.

Court records in Las Vegas for Holman included previous instances where he entered an establishment and used racial slurs on employees.

“Holman continued to harass the business, making annoying phone calls and threatening to kill the employees,” the arrest report reads.

Las Vegas Review-Journal also reports that in May 2022, Holman was fired from his job at a local call center. According to detectives, Holman sent messages claiming he was Jesus and a member of the FBI.

The newspaper also reported that on June 2, Holman arrived at the call center and used racial slurs. He threatened to commit sexual assault against the manager and then kill her. He did donuts in his car in the parking lot before police arrived.

A hotel in Las Vegas also complained about Holman leaving behind property that was “disturbing.”

“There was a goat head in the freezer along with an extensive collection of knives,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Holman also allegedly said he was the “king of the KKK.”

Holman is also facing two counts of using a deadly weapon to assault a Black man.

“In this incident, Holman randomly picked out a Black family, almost ran them over and indicated he wanted to kill them,” police said in the report. “The Black adult male had to fight off Holman and stabbed Holman to protect his family,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Holman will appear in court March 30 for the hate crime charges. On May 24, he will appear in court for attacking the Black man.