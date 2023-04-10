A Pair Of Game-Worn Jordan 13s to Fetch Record Sum

A pair of Jordan 13 “Bred” worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz is up for auction.

Anybody who wants to be like Mike is going to have to pay a pretty penny.

According to AfroTech, bids for the kicks began April 3, and in just a few short hours, the price climbed to $1.8 million. There are no reports as to whether or not the $1.8 million transaction has taken place. But once the shoes are sold, they will be the highest-selling pair of kicks at an auction.

In 2021, the Nike Air Ship, which were also worn by MJ during his 1984 rookie season, sold for $1.47 million, AfroTech reported.

According to Sotheby’s website:: “This is the only complete pair of sneakers worn by Michael in an NBA Finals game, from any of Michael’s 6 NBA Finals series, that have ever been photo matched and authenticated by The MeiGray Group, the official authenticator of the NBA. They are also the only pair worn by Michael Jordan from the 1998 NBA postseason that have ever been photo matched by MeiGray,”

According to Sotheby’s, the Jordan 13s could reach anywhere between $2 million and $4 million. Bidding for the kicks closes tomorrow (April 11).

The 1998 Finals were Jordan’s last appearance in a championship series, which ended with His Airness nailing a foul-line, shake-and-bake jumper over Bryon Russell. Game 2 of that series, played in Salt Lake City, featured Jordan scoring 37 points in a 93-88 win.

In other Jordan news, Ben Affleck’s Air, which tells the story of how MJ’s Air brand was created with Nike, pulled in more than $14 million over the three-day weekend. Adding in the two extra days since the film’s premiere on Wednesday, April 5, the dramatic comedy has made more than $20 million across 3,507 theaters in North America, according to Collider.

The acclaimed film stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, and Chris Tucker.