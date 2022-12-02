GMA's TJ Holmes' Post to Wife Went Viral Within Hours of Secret Romance Reveal With Co-Anchor

Two Good Morning America co-anchors deactivated their Instagram accounts after being spotted spending a romantic getaway together.

Moments following the news of the romance between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, an old post resurfaced from two years ago that Holmes created about his estranged wife, Roc Nation attorney Marilee Fiebig.

Holmes participated in a Facebook challenge in May 2020 called the ‘10-year challenge,’ where users posted about who they were a decade ago versus who they were at that present moment.

Holmes wrote a message about being married to Fiebig in his post.

“Despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years,” Holmes wrote in the 2020 message.

“That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible,” he added.

“This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T.J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I … was HER #decadechallenge,” he concluded the message.

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

Holmes tied the knot with Fiebig in 2010 but reportedly split before his romance with Robach was publicized. In 2012, Holmes, a BET correspondent at the time, discussed his marriage with Fiebig during an interview with MsDramaTV, advising married couples to “do the right thing, treat each other well and respect each other.”

The then-couple welcomed a daughter, Sabine, in January 2013, an addition to Holmes’ other children, Brianna and Jaiden, from a previous marriage to Amy Ferson that ended in 2007.

Holmes and Robach’s relationship has been “going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown,” a source said, adding that the anchors “did their best to keep things professional and private.”

Romantic photos of the newly revealed couple surfaced in the Daily Mail, including some that were snapped on Nov. 10 of the two sitting next to each other inside a New York City bar while having drinks. Another was captured of Holmes and Robach holding hands.