Aaliyah’s KITH Collection for International Women’s Day Sells Out in Hours

In honor of International Women’s Day, KITH released a collection of never-before-seen photos of the late singer Aaliyah that reportedly sold out in a few hours.

The collection is a partnership between Aaliyah’s estate, photographer Robert Whitman, and KITH Women with all proceeds going to the Detroit School of Arts and the I Support the Girls foundation, according to an Instagram post. It’s a personal one for KITH founder, Ronnie Fieg, who grew up being a big fan of Aaliyah’s music.

“Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Detroit, and went on to touch the whole world with her light and creativity,” Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton said.

“That’s why I felt that Kith would be the perfect partner to release unseen photos of my sister on their incredible fashion designs.”

A two-minute video highlighted the school’s dance team and current principal, Dr. Mayowa Lisa Reynolds.

“We worked with Kith and the renowned photographer Robert Whitman on a project to honor the life and legacy of Aaliyah,” the estate captioned an Instagram video.

“Together we created a clothing capsule using never-before-seen pictures of Aaliyah taken by Whitman, as well as a short film with students from Aaliyah’s alma mater, the Detroit School of Arts, and a capsule collection.”

Aaliyah graduated from Detroit School of Arts in 1997 with a 4.0 GPA, the same year she released her sophomore album One in A Million and was continuing her rise in entertainment.

The school, founded in 1992 by Dr. Denise Davis-Cotton, offers training in fine and performing arts including dance, vocal, and instrumental music, theatre, and visual arts, AfroTech reports.

The Kith collection comes on the heels of Aaliyah’s music catalog being added to streaming platforms for the first time earlier this year. The move helped to introduce a new generation of music lovers get to the smooth sultry sound that helped Aaliyah build a solid fan base that continues to support her long after her 2001 passing.