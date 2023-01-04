Actress Nicole Murphy Shares Wellness, Fitness Tips Through Your Fountain of Youth Brand

It’s a new year and brand ambassadors are sharing their secrets to a healthy lifestyle.

Nicole Murphy, founder and CEO of Your Fountain of Youth (yFoy), is a model and business owner promoting the significance of achieving total wellness by sharing fitness and nutrition tips through her brand.

According to yFoy, Murphy’s company offers a line of beauty and workout products that are produced with essential vitamins like Vitamin C, D, and B12, alongside other ingredients that are beneficial to immune health and energy.

“YFOY was founded to share Nicole’s tried and true secrets to looking and feeling youthful, beautiful, and confident with women all over the world,” the website wrote.

Along with the products, Murphy takes the time to share beauty, wellness, and fitness tips on the company’s Instagram page.

In the latest video, Murphy shared the benefits of aquatic workouts, leading followers through a pool routine demonstrated by the founder herself.

The workout showed Murphy executing three sets of 20 sidekicks, three sets of 20 knee to chest pull downs to target the stomach, and three sets of 20 elbow to knee crunches, noted to work the side abdominals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YFOY (@yfoyshop)

In another video, posted in September, Murphy is seen demonstrating a recovery routine with a caption that shared how the CEO incorporates a recovery day into her regimen once a week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YFOY (@yfoyshop)

“Balancing a successful career as a model, business owner, and most difficult of all, a proud mother of five, Nicole knows the importance of finding time for yourself and that feeling and looking good doesn’t mean you have to stop living your life,” the yFoy website wrote.

Customers of yFoy can choose from a variety of Murphy’s skincare products that include the Blueberry Pie-Plant Protein Powder, Morning Energy Booster, Vanilla Dream-Plant Protein Powder, or the Your Daily Immune option.

Customers can also update their skincare routine with the All Day Glow Vitamin C+, Firming Body Butter, Hydration Hyaluronic Acid, or Super Glow Face Cleanser.