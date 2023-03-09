Actress Tami Roman’s Body Dysmorphia Causes Her to Pick Herself Apart

Not everything is as it seems on the television screen.

Actress and television personality Tami Roman got down to specifics about her struggles with body dysmorphia during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

The former Basketball Wives star discussed the condition that she said she’s dealt with since she was a young girl.

“The thing is, I have a condition that’s called body dysmorphia and I’ve had it since I was 13 years old,” Roman said. “It is a mental disorder based on either trauma or genetics and mine is trauma-based.”

“What happens with that is the way I look at myself and the way people see me are two different things. I think about myself as My 600-Lb. Life. No matter how I look to people, when I look at myself, I can always pick something apart. I always feel like I’m overweight.”

Rapper Remi Ma also joined Roman as a guest on the show, and gave her opinion that every girl deals with body dysmorphia and feels a certain way about themselves.

“This is different because there can literally be nothing wrong, but I will find something. With the average woman, it’s like ‘Well, i think I wanna lose a few pounds’, but if they don’t, they’re OK. But with me, it’s like, ‘No, I’ve got to lose the pounds because I see this fold on my wrist right here,’” Roman explained.

Johns Hopkins Medicine listed symptoms for body dysmorphic disorder that includes avoiding mirrors, not believing other people when they say you look fine, seeing many healthcare providers about your appearance, and trying to hide your body part under a hat, scarf, or makeup.

Roman spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2021 about her experience battling body dysmorphia.

“It’s something that I don’t talk about often, so this is like the first time because I feel comfortable to talk to you ladies about it,” she said at the time. “I suffer from body dysmorphic disorder. I’ve been dealing with this since I was 13 years old. And so a lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience where your self-image has been annihilated,” she said.