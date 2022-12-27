‘Get the Peace’: Megan Thee Stallion Receives Christmas Wishes From Adele After Shooting Trial

Singer Adele is one of the few major A-list celebrities to extend public support to Megan Thee Stallion in the wake of her high-profile shooting case with Tory Lanez.

After Lanez was found guilty and convicted of shooting Megan on Friday, Adele sent her love to the “Body” rapper during her Weekends with Adele residency concert in Las Vegas later that night, People reports. During the live show, Adele referenced an old viral video that showed Megan performing the choreography to her 2020 hit “Body” that fans dubbed over Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” from her album 25.

“Someone said, ‘Why doesn’t Adele have back-up dancers?’ and then someone made a video of ‘Water Under the Bridge’ with Meg Thee Stallion doing the dance to it,” Adele, 34, told her live. “Remember that?”

The Grammy Award-winning singer then seemingly referenced Lanez’s nine-day trial where he was found guilty of shooting Megan in July 2020.

“Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas,” Adele said. “Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you.”

❤Adele @Adele wishes Meg Thee Stallion @theestallion a "A very very Merry Merry Christmas" and sends her love & support ❤#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/exXpjzJdpU — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) December 24, 2022

The special shout out came hours after Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of all three charges—assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, in the 2020 shooting of Megan.

Lanez opted out of testifying but Megan did take the stand and became emotional recalling all the scrutiny she’s been under since the traumatic shooting. At one point, Megan even wished death on herself.

“I wish he would have just shot and killed me (rather than) have to go through this torture,” Megan said according to Rolling Stone reports.

She recalled making a comment about his music career that really set the Toronto native off.

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t s**t, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t s**t. This is where you at in your career,” she explained. “This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing.”

“I start walking away from the car, and I can hear Tory say, ‘Dance, b***h!’ I don’t have to turn all the way around. I didn’t have to use my feet to turn around,” she said. “I literally turned like this, and I could see him with the gun.”

Lanez is set to be sentenced on Jan. 27. He faces up to 22 years in prison.