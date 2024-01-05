News by Sharelle Burt African Migrants Face Failed ‘American Dream’ Promises On The Streets Of NYC New York City has seen the largest number of Black immigrants in the country since 2000.











Hundreds of African migrants have depleted their life savings to travel to America, only to experience homelessness in New York City after being turned away from shelters, Daily Mail reports.

Landry from Congo spent his life savings — $9,000 — traveling to the U.S. in 2023, leaving his wife and son behind. He had dreams of securing a job in construction but hasn’t had any luck. Instead, the armed services veteran has found himself sleeping in the below-zero streets of New York City as shelters quickly run out of space.

While he describes the conditions in Congo as “terrible,” Landry says it is no better in New York, claiming pets and animals on the streets are treated better. “It’s like prison here. It’s negligence,” he said. “We have no access to food, toilets, or anything. Animals live better here — pets in the street are treated better than us.”

Admitting that he was bussed from California, Landry says migrants like him are “sold a dream in Hollywood films and TV” but quickly learned NYC is no movie.

New York City has seen the country’s largest number of Black immigrants since 2000. Advocacy groups like the nonprofit African Communities Together have been connecting African migrants with legal services, job opportunities, and governmental services but have never seen a scale of this caliber. According to City and State NY, Sophie Kouyate, the group’s community coordinator, is concerned that non-Spanish speaking migrants are getting the short end of the stick.

She, along with other advocates, are worried about the social gaps and lack of basic resources for migrants from African countries like Senegal, Guinea, and Mauritania. They feel it’s time for city leaders to step up and put forth significant effort. “We must encourage and ensure language access to our city’s social and legal services, including Indigenous and African dialects relevant to the incoming groups,” Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate, said during a hearing.

“Black immigrants tend to get left out – in particular places like Africa and Haiti.”

Abdoulaye, from Guinea, spent $10,000 traveling through Turkey, Colombia, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, and Texas to pursue the American dream. His shelter stay only lasted a few weeks, and now he finds himself sleeping on the streets. “After one month, they can put you outside,” Abdoulaye said. “Sleeping outside in the cold is too much. The situation is no good right now.”

New York City has a “right to shelter” rule, requiring the city to provide housing to anyone who requests it. However, Mayor Eric Adams is fighting it, claiming the migrant surplus doesn’t apply. “These people are paroled into the country that has nothing to do with it,” Adams said. “While they’re here, we are obligated [to provide housing], and that’s why we’re in court saying that the right to shelter should not have an impact on this migrant crisis.”

RELATED CONTENT: NYC’s ‘Right To Shelter’ Rule Could End As Migrant Surge Continues