Get Ready For This Year's Afrotech Music Event!

Rick Ross Slated To Roll Up At Afrotech Music Conference

Rick Ross AfroTech music festival
JONESBORO, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during The Little Red Dress party at Nouveau Bar & Grill on July 20, 2023 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This November, Afrotech Music will take place in Austin, TX from November 1-5. Hosted by Hip-Hop artist Rick Ross, the second annual global event will feature a slate of performers including DJ Spin, Soulection’s DJ Hunnybee, Joe Kay, Andre Power, and Jadaboo

The musical fest is part of the 2023 AfroTech Conference, the country’s largest Black tech convention where over 20,000 Black innovators gather to discuss the future of technology and rising trends, and network with like-minded experts and recruiters.  

“Being the headliner at AfroTech Conference’s music event is more than just a performance to me,” says Ross.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of hustlers, creators, and innovators. It’s a chance to showcase the power of hard work, dedication, and staying true to your dreams.”

The conference draws some of the industry’s brightest individuals and most recognizable companies, ranging from star tech investors to major executives across several technology fields. Attendees will enjoy live musical performances as well as hands-on activities. There will also be a diverse array of Summits centered on women, sports, health/medtech, product development, engineering and technology innovation.

Executives from media conglomerates and companies such as Netflix, YouTube, Adobe, Sales Force, Google Play, Morgan Stanley, Getty Images, Grammarly, AT&T and more will also be present. 

As the date approaches, more details about the event will be shared, including a list of confirmed speakers and an official conference app. Registration for the AfroTech Conference will open on  Wednesday, November 1. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit experience.afrotech.com/conference/

