Proud Polygamist Akon Defends Nick Cannon ‘Spreading His Seed’ With Multiple Women

Musician Akon is a proud polygamist who has openly shared his belief of being able to “afford” to have multiple wives. So no shocker, the singer “100 percent” supports Nick Cannon having almost 12 children with multiple women.

Billboard reports the “Smack That” hitmaker appeared on The Zeze Millz Show this week, where he touched on his polygamist views which he credits to his Senegalese culture. When Millz asked Akon if he agreed “with Nick Cannon and the spreading of his seed, Akon explained why he “100 percent!’ supports Cannon.

“I agree with him one-thousand percent. That’s how life is supposed to be,” Akon said.

“Why not? He’s rich … He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children … And the baby mothers with it. And they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably!”

I was waitin for this clip to get the internet hot. Akon was wiiiildin

pic.twitter.com/OPXShFQqU8 https://t.co/Ef7BnEhrIk — JaValle (@JaValle) December 22, 2022

When Millz pushed back and tried explaining why children need more from their father than just financial support, Akon doubled down on how Cannon has enough to care for his 11 children and counting.

“He’s there for every one of them,” Akon fired back. “He’s there for every single one of those kids. I got nine [kids] and I’m there for every one of mine.”

Millz asked Akon if he was able to be a fully present father to each of his nine children, including attending every “recital.”

“So every single time, you’re at every single recital?” Millz asked.

But Akon shut down the idea of attending a recital as “a white man’s thing.”

“No, that’s a white man’s thing. Who gives a fu*k about a recital?” he quipped.

After the snide clap back, Akon explained what he believes a father is supposed to provide for their child.

“No, seriously. Listen, my job is to raise my kids, to be responsible, to be understanding, to protect their mother, to give a hand with their father, and to assist with family planning, and to be responsible adults,” he said.

“Now, guess what? While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that. But my responsibility is to make sure they grow up responsible and strong.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer admitted that while communication is key, he cannot be there physically for each of his children. But according to Akon, it’s the mother’s job to be with the children, while the father’s job is to provide for the mother and children.

“You can’t expect a man to conquer the world if he’s there with his children,” Akon said.

When Millz asked Akon why he didn’t opt for having only a few children that he could bring on the road with him, the Senegalese superstar shot back, saying traveling with children is so “womanistic.”

“Why would you wanna take children all around the world with a man?” he asked. “That’s so womanistic.”

“What man do you know is gonna run around with his children? You know how weak that looks? Who does that?”