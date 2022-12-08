Al Roker ‘Hopefully Coming Home Soon’ After Recent Hospitalization

Al Roker is on the mend following reports of his emergency hospitalization after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The “Today” show weatherman took to Instagram on Thursday to give his fans and supporters an update on his health status. Roker, 68, shared a shot of New York City, possibly from inside his room, showing the sunset.

“Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” Roker captioned the post.

“God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”

Roker hasn’t appeared on the Today show since mid-November, Page Six reports. In the weeks after his sudden absence, Roker revealed that he was hospitalized for blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Roker missed his first Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in 27 years due to his hospitalization. But he made it home just in time to spend the holiday with his family.

However, Roker was rushed back to the hospital the day after Thanksgiving and has been there since. Sources say Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, 62, was frantic when he was re-hospitalized and reportedly smashed the window of their Tesla to retrieve her cell phone.

“Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family,” the insider shared.

Roker’s latest update comes one week after he sent a message of thanks on the Today show to his fans and supporters sending him love amid the health complications, People reports.

“We all wish that Al could have been with us but due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care,” Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb said last week.