Al Roker's Absence From Today Show Due To Scary Health Condition

Beloved television personality and Today Show weatherman Al Roker has told his fan base why he has been absent from the air for the past few weeks.

The 68-year-old took to his Instagram and shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers sitting next to an NBC News Weather mug.

In the personalized post, the father of three shared that he had been hospitalized following a scary health condition.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote in his Instagram post. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers, and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, commented on his post with words of encouragement as he works to overcome his medical condition.

“So grateful for the top-notch medical care and prayer warriors from every corner. We love you dearly, sweet Al, and can’t wait to get you home,” Roberts wrote.

The support did not stop there on Roker’s post as many others, including The Today Show co-stars, also offered their words of comfort and support.

“Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo,” Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb wrote.

Today Show co-anchor Craig Melvin also shared his words of comfort for the beloved weatherman.

“Love you brother… can’t wait to have you back!” he expressed.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie commented, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”

The Today Show cast spoke more about Roker’s condition on air during Friday’s taping.

“He’s in good spirits. We’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie said.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer added, “The first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey, Dilly Dill, how are the boys?’ That’s classic Al.”

As of now, Roker is still scheduled to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for NBC on Thursday, according to Entertainment News.