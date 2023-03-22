Alabama Defensive Back Tony Mitchell Suspended After Being Arrested For Drug Possession After Taking Police On 141 MPH Pursuit

According to USA Today, recently-suspended University of Alabama football player, Tony Mitchell, was driving over 140 miles per hour while evading police officers in Florida. When he was stopped, sheriff’s deputies discovered 226 grams of marijuana, a loaded gun, and more than $7,000 in cash.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, released a statement pertaining to the arrest on their Facebook page:

“On March 15th, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on E Indiana St. Contact was made with the driver, Antonio Mitchell of Alabaster, AL, and passenger Christopher Lewis of Valley Grande, AL.

“During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody.”

Police officials stated that along with “an additional significant amount of marijuana,” there was also a set of scales. The loaded handgun was discovered between the passenger seat and the center console.

Both men were taken to the Holmes County Jail, where Mitchell was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver. Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and/or deliver, and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Earlier this week, Alabama football coach Nick Saban announced that Mitchell had been suspended from all team activities.