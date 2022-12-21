WATCH: Woman Flings Computer at Airline Agent After Kids Went ‘Missing’ in Miami Airport

A 25-year-old woman flew into a rage when she flung a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport. She is now facing criminal charges.

According to CBS News, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon and Camila McMillie has been arrested on charges of “aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.”

Traveling from Alabama, McMillie and her two young children were connecting in Miami to get to their final destination, New York City, investigators said. She had been rebooked after missing her previous flight, so the family was checked in at gate D-39 for departure.

According to law enforcement, McMillie was speaking to the gate agent when she noticed that her children were not where she left them. They had walked off to the restroom.

“While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children,” police said.

While the incident unfolded, McMillie continued to scream, while causing damage to the boarding pass reader and countertop area behind a desk. She proceeded to grab a computer monitor to strike an agent, who sustained shoulder bruising, authorities confirmed.

The upset mother was detained by nearby Custom and Border Protection officers until Miami-Dade police officers arrived at the scene.

7News reported that witnesses were shocked by the mother’s actions.

“She went into a panic mode,” said a witness. “That’s what happened.”

In a statement, American Airlines said “acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team member, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”