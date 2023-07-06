Issa Rae Scores Big With Massive Licensing Deal With Netflix

Netflix just added a classic show to its impressive catalog from our favorite, Issa Rae.

The Insecure saga is making its way to the streaming platform thanks to a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, Shadow & Act reports. Fans can now watch all five seasons of the popular original HBO series that wrapped up in 2021. Some other shows headed to Netflix include Ballers, starring Dwayne Johnson, Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, and The Pacific.

Rae took a break from promoting the upcoming blockbuster hit, Barbie, and reposted the announcement on her Instagram Story. She shared a short video of the show playing with a “Now playing Netflix” graphic. Insecure’s showrunner, Prentice Penny, retweeted Netflix’s announcement with the simple caption saying, “Enjoy, y’all.”

This is a rare move from HBO as the network doesn’t issue licenses of its original shows to companies outside of its own partners. The Hollywood Reporter reports Sex and the City was sold in syndication to TBS and then to other basic cable networks later. HBO licensed other popular series like The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, Deadwood, and The Wire to Amazon when Richard Plepler was the CEO before HBO started its own streaming platform.

The deal will give a new, fresh look to different audiences who may not be familiar with Rae’s works. It will also help Warner Bros. Discovery from a financial standpoint. The network has been looking for ways to cut costs, like issuing layoffs and removing some content from the Max platform, previously known as HBO Max. They also wanted to cancel numerous projects on TBS, like the movie Batgirl, which recently got the green light.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav is hoping the idea of licensing content will increase profits.