Allyson Felix Talks Combatting Germs With Clorox, Becoming An AKA, and More

Allyson Felix sat down with Black Enterprise to share her new partnership with Clorox aimed at empowering families to combat germs this cold and flu season.

The 11x Track and Field Olympian is passionate about keeping her household clean and healthy for her daughter. Now, with Clorox by her side, Felix can share her favorite Clorox products while motivating other families to do the same.

“For me and my family, when my daughter gets sick, it really just takes the whole household down,” Felix told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“It goes around and so I’m really just trying to do a lot of prep work. So I’m loving using Clorox’s disinfecting wipes at home, on the surfaces in our kitchen, and in the playroom. Just making sure that we are getting ahead of the game.”

When you least expect it, the common cold and the flu can appear and have a major impact on your household that can lead to sick days and missed school or work. But with regular routine cleaning and wiping down commonly touched areas within the home, families can do their part in staying healthy for an unstoppable year ahead.

It’s also vital to teach young children the importance of healthy hygiene and staying germ-free. It’s what Felix does with her daughter Camryn, 3.

“Just teaching her good practices, you know, about washing her hands and how long that should take,” she said.

“She should be able to sing the whole ABCs and all of those good things.”

Felix didn’t just dish on her Clorox partnership, the LA native also shared her pride in having her alma mater USC recently rename their track and field in her honor. Also as a newly initiated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Felix touched on her excitement to join the first Black Greek-lettered organization and how welcoming her fellow sorors have been.

“It feels amazing,” Felix said. “It was such a beautiful ceremony and everywhere I go I have just been welcomed into the sisterhood and so I’m loving it.”

Press play below to catch up on Allyson Felix and learn how you can combat germs with Clorox this year.