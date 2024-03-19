Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Amanda Seales Claims Black Hollywood Doesn’t ‘Recognize’ Her, The Internet Blames Her ‘Energy’ Amanda Seales is getting called out online after posting a video to complain about her lack of invites to Black award shows.









Amanda Seales is getting called out online after posting a video to complain about her lack of invites to Black award shows.

The Insecure actress took to Instagram on Sunday, March 17 to voice her frustration with not getting a seat at the table at recent award shows like the 55th NAACP Image Awards and ESSENCE Women in Hollywood. She even called out the BET Awards, despite hosting the virtual award show in 2020.

“If it wasn’t for y’all, I would really think that I ain’t doing sh*t. Because the industry I’m in does not recognize me,” she explained in a clip captured by Noir Online.

“To be clear I’m speaking about the Black spaces in the industry I’m in…which is largely in part why I realized I need to shift out of this industry…I don’t get invited to Essence Women in Hollywood. I’ve NEVER been invited to the NAACP Image Awards. I’ve been nominated for an Image award, never been invited.”

Cousins! Amanda Seales has taken to social media to speak on not feeling recognized within Black spaces in the entertainment industry! Amanda says she hasn’t been invited to Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood annual awards, the Naacp Image Awards and more. pic.twitter.com/galdaqoGlL — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) March 17, 2024

Seales continued, “Never been honored at Black Girls Rock…I literally hosted the BET Awards in 2020 in my house and I was not invited to the BET Awards since.”

The outspoken comedian concluded her rant by thanking her followers for being the ones to remind her of how “valuable” she truly is since she doesn’t feel it from her peers in Hollywood.

“So I just want to thank y’all for always reminding me that I really am valuable because the game and the industry that I’ve been in has never let me know,” Seales said.

However, once the video tirade made its rounds on social media, many sounded off with their thoughts on why Seales might not be receiving any invites to the major award shows in Black Hollywood.

“Amanda Seales has a history of people not wanting her around. I used to hate that for her.. especially in the “Insecure” days. I always wanted to see more of her, but she has to work on her ENERGY,” one X user wrote. “It becomes telling when people don’t want to be around you.”

“Not being welcomed and being unbearable to be around so much that the black community thinks it’s best to keep you away from them are 2 different things,” added someone else.

One viewer even shared why they decided to unfollow Seales on Instagram after noticing how “every single day she was ranting or complaining about something. It’s exhausting.”

According to social media, Seales might want to do some soul-searching before she decides to criticize the industry for not rocking with her.