Angela Yee Makes Exit From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Gearing Up for Debut of ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’

After 12 years and many great times, The Breakfast Club will be missing perhaps the most joyous part of the team as Angela Yee departs the program to be featured on her own show — on the same station.

Earlier this year, when Yee tweeted out this message, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” it caused shockwaves because it wasn’t announced that she would be departing the morning show to lead her own.

Speculation swirled that the radio program itself was over. But, she clarified her message by stating that she will have a new midday show titled, Way Up with Angela Yee.

The breakfast club as you know it is officially over — Angela Yee (@angelayee) August 10, 2022

Now, the time has come for the young radio veteran to step into her own.

According to The Huffington Post, Yee’s last day on the team at Power 105.1 was Friday, Dec. 2, and a celebration ensued as she bid farewell after sitting down with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy for the entirety of the syndicated radio show, The Breakfast Club for 12 years.