Tried It! Angelica Ross Claims Ryan Murphy Ghosted Her On A Show Idea and Accuses Co-Worker Of Transphobic Behavior

Actress Angelica Ross called out her former boss and fellow castmate from FX’s American Horror Story for two distinct reasons on social media.

Ross took to Twitter accusing American Horror Story and Pose creator Ryan Murphy of ghosting her via email back in 2020, USA Today reported. The 42-year-old actress, who starred in both Emmy-award-winning series, claimed she emailed Murphy in hopes of starring in an upcoming AHS season focusing on Black women, which was Ross’ idea, but he left her on read.

She posted screenshots of their exchange, which started with Murphy reaching out to her for casting ideas for the potential project.

“Remember your idea about a Horror season starring Black women? Well, I’m doing it,” Murphy wrote. “Not sure of the story yet, but we will start a writers’ room in the fall. Along with you, who are the four women I should get? I think you, Keke Palmer, Gabby … not sure of the fourth?”

Excitedly, Ross responded with “YAAAAAASSSSS!” and recommended three veteran actresses to add.

“Debbi Morgan (‘Eve’s Bayou’) the culture would LIVE, and she’s a powerhouse actress,” Ross said. “Also, someone like Lynn Whitfield or Alfre Woodard would TURN IT!”

She also called on fellow transgender actress Amiyah Scott to join the cast.

“So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCb — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

Murphy reportedly ghosted her after that conversation. Ross made a TiikTok video saying she even reached out to her former boss again in 2022 to see if he was still on board with having her join the writing and producing process but still hadn’t heard back. Ross claimed she had to turn down an opportunity to star in a Marvel film because of her contractual obligations with Murphy and American Horror Story.

“After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response, I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him… pic.twitter.com/s7HfeABd8j — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

“Mind you, Marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him since.”

Ross also called out former co-star Emma Roberts’ alleged transphobic behavior. She accused her co-star of misgendering her on the set of AHS: 1984 in 2018 after another co-worker told the ladies to “play nice,” according to TMZ.

The Pose star claimed Roberts rebutted, “Don’t you mean ‘lady?'”

The actress said she never spoke to Roberts again when cameras weren’t rolling and didn’t speak up out of fear of retaliation.

