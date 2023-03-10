Angie Stone: D’Angelo’s “Pride” Obstacle to Working Together

The relationship between soul crooners Angie Stone and D’Angelo has always been a little rocky but fans have always hoped they would work together again. However, they should not hold their breath.

In an interview on VladTV’s YouTube channel, Stone says that won’t happen because male “pride.” D’Angelo and Stone were a hot couple in the 90’s, with Stone being the inspiration behind D’Angelo’s iconic debut album, Brown Sugar. He also had a hand in producing his ex-girlfriend’s debut LP, Black Diamond.

“Don’t misunderstand me, but because of the powers that be, everybody, and they momma wish Angie Stone and D’Angelo would get back together and work again,” Stone, 61, said. “His pride as a man would not allow of him to do that because he doesn’t want to share the credit. He doesn’t want it to look like, ‘What if I get with her and we win? Then it’s going to look like she did it.”

Outside of earlier projects, their only collaboration is, 25-year-old son, Michael Archer II, who sings under the stage name Swayvo Twain.

Stone said she’s not mad at D’Angelo’s theory—to a point. “My spirit is we have a winning element God gave us that,” she said. “You didn’t give me that. God gave us that, and what you should do, if nothing else, is put your difference aside.”

Their son recently put out a remix to his dad’s “S**t, Damn, Motherf**ker” on Instagram. Some D’Angelo fans weren’t too happy with it, with one commenter saying, “Leave ya daddy’s music ALONE!”

D’Angelo has been silent on Stone’s most recent comments, but the “Brotha” singer believes something will come out of it: “I believe he knows our son is talented, but where we are in our lives, we’ll just have to wait on it,” Stone said.