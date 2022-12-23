Antonio Brown No Longer a Wanted Man, Arrest Warrant Withdrawn

The arrest warrant for former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown is no longer valid.

According to The Associated Press, the former NFL player will have no charges filed against him after an alleged domestic incident involving the mother of his children in Florida last month. Prosecutors have stated that after investigators reviewed all evidence presented, they have determined that the misdemeanor battery charges will not be applied to Brown.

According to the Office of the State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit, the State Attorney’s Office (SAO) will not be charging the former wide receiver for the incident that occurred on Nov. 28, 2022.

The office said that based on the information police officers received that evening, they felt they had probable cause to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first-degree battery. The allegations included domestic violence and battery.

Last week, after interviewing the alleged victim, it was determined that they “could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place.” The alleged victim spoke to the Assistant State Attorney and Victim Assistance Advocate on Dec. 16. While discussing the incident, she “recanted her previous allegations” against Brown. Since a decision was made not to pursue charges, the previously issued warrant for Brown’s arrest was withdrawn.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported earlier this month that the Tampa Bay Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Brown. He was allegedly involved in a domestic battery incident and was wanted for a battery charge.

“On November 28, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation at a home in South Tampa. At some point later on, the argument turned physical, after the suspect threw a shoe at the victim. The suspect also attempted to evict the victim from the residence and locked her out of the home,” according to Tampa.gov.

“The suspect, Antonio Brown, 34, is wanted for battery. There is a court-authorized warrant for his arrest.”