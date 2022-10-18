Former NFL Cornerback Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Pennsylvania

A former NFL player was fatally shot over the weekend.

According to The Reading Eagle, Antonio Dennard who played in the National Football League as a cornerback died after being shot outside of a restaurant located in Berks County, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Police stated that the shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muhlenberg Township motel, Rodeway Inn, located at 2545 N. Fifth St. Highway.

Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at Reading Hospital by a trauma surgeon. The Berk County coroner’s office reported that Dennard arrived at the medical facility at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday. No other details have been disclosed regarding the actual shooting. His death was ruled as a homicide. Police officials in Muhlenberg have stated that this is an active investigation.

An autopsy has been planned for Tuesday.

Dennard, who was born in Chicago, played collegiate football at Langston University in Oklahoma. Thought he was undrafted, he played on several football teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and Green Bay Packers—when he participated on the practice squads during the 2012-14 seasons. He last played professional football in 2015 for the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League.

The Daily Mail reported that the Muhlenberg Township Police Department released a statement pertaining to the shooting.

“Antonio D. Dennard, a 32-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 3:15am on October 16, 2022 at Reading Health Medical Center after being admitted to the Emergency Department for a gunshot wound to the torso.

‘In coordination with Muhlenberg Township Police Department and Berks County Detectives, the Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation into the cause and manner of death.

‘The shooting incident was reported to have happened at 2545 N. 5th Street Hwy at the establishment known as Legends Bar & Restaurant, around the time of the call placed to the Berks County 911 Center at 02:25am on October 16, 2022.”