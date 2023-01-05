Apryl Jones Wishes Her ‘Love’ Taye Diggs A Happy Birthday

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones are still going strong into the New Year after teasing their romance on social media all last year.

Diggs celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 2nd and Jones took to Instagram to express her “love” for The Best Man star.

“Happy Born Day to you my love! I love you to pieces. ❤️” she captioned a photo of the happy couple.

Fans filled Jones’ comments with messages of support for her continued romance with Diggs.

“I just love how y’all seem to make life so much lighter for each other #Blessings 🥰,” one user wrote.

Others made references to Diggs’ role in the cult classic The Best Man films and the Final Chapters series that recently premiered on Peacock.

“See Apryl I love you for Harper! Robyn could nevaaa 😂😍,” one fan jokingly said in reference to Digg’s character Harper Stewart and his onscreen wife Robin, played by Sanaa Lathan.

“I hope he better boyfriend or husband then he is in best man…. Robin didn’t deserve that in best man finally chapter,” another person wrote.

Diggs has opened up about his relationship with Jones, which started after he joined TikTok in December 2021, Us Weekly reported. By February 2022, they made their red carpet debut when Jones joined Diggs at the premiere for his film Incarnation.

“I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU’RE SO F’ING DOPE!!!!!” the Love and Hip Hop star wrote on Instagram at the time.

Diggs returned the love in her comments section writing, “@aprylsjones Who? Me? I’m the lucky one.”

The following month, Diggs dished about meeting Jones on TikTok and hitting it off.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs told Distractify in March 2022. “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”