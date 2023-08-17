Aramark Expands Minority-Owned Business Committment

Aramark Refreshments has signed a multiyear agreement with BLK & Bold, the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand to make its products available to Aramark’s clients.

According to a July release, Aramark supports BLK & Bold’s mission to positively impact communities through the daily routine of drinking coffee or tea. The agreement with BLK & Bold shows Aramark increasing its portfolio of diverse suppliers in the refreshments industry and expanding its values.

“Aramark Refreshments provides more than beverages and curated coffee services; we offer inspired break experiences that foster an inclusive office environment and create a sense of community,” said Patrick Liebler, president of Aramark Refreshments, in a statement. “As part of our organization’s diverse supplier strategy, we’re developing with companies who exemplify inclusion and community and share in our mission to curate office spaces where employees can recharge with a quick snack and enjoy meaningful moments. BLK & Bold is a great fit, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to add them to our portfolio and offer their products to our clients.”

BLK & Bold was started by Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson, best friends who share a love for coffee and an investment in the youth community. BLK & Bold donates 5% of its proceeds to nonprofit organizations across the country that are focused on supporting and teaching America’s underprivileged youth.

“It is and will always be important for us to address socioeconomic disparities, not only in dialogue but also by creating a funnel to resources,” said Cezar, BLK & Bold’s CEO and co-founder. “We will continue to act as a leader, not only in spaces we’ve cultivated but in partnership. We must continue to invest in diverse voices to solve issues within our communities. This is one of many ways to make a difference.”

Aramark has been a longtime advocate of supporting and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and was recognized by BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2023 as a best company for DEI.

It recently announced an equitable alliance agreement with Triple B Hospitality Group, a Black-owned leader in human-centric hospitality. The alliance will support Aramark’s commitment to building more effective partnerships with women- and minority-owned businesses, bridging gaps in economic impact, and linking talented people to stronger, longer-term workplace opportunities.