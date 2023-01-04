Atlanta Falcons Release Cameron Batson After Being Arrested for Fighting with Police Officer

Cameron Batson, who was part of the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad, has been released by the team after being arrested for an altercation with an Atlanta police officer over the weekend.

“The Atlanta Falcons have released wide receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad. With the release of Batson, the Falcons currently have 15 players on the practice squad,” the team wrote in a statement to the media outlet.

During a court hearing on Monday morning, a Fulton County judge granted Batson a $95,000 bond. With the bond amount, the judge stated that he would be permitted to travel with the Falcons so he can continue to work with the team. Shortly after that, however, the Falcons announced his release.

The Atlanta Police Department stated that Batson has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement Officer When Engaged on Official Duty, Aggravated Assault, Battery, Removal of Weapon from a Public Official, and Driving-Fleeing to Elude Police Officer.

According to reports, police authorities stated that at around 2 a.m. on December 31, an officer saw a pickup truck speeding and not staying in its lane. The officer stopped the vehicle on I-75 North at the Northside Drive exit. After determining that Batson was drunk, he reportedly attempted to take him into custody. While trying to do so, Batson started to fight with the officer.

While fighting with the football player, the officer’s weapon went off, but no one was hit. Batson was able to elude the police officer and get back into his car and leave the scene. He crashed a short distance away near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, got out of his car, and attempted to escape on foot.

Several police officers set out to find him and located him hiding in the area. He was then taken into custody. Batson and the police officer were both taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.