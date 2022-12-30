Attorneys for Suspected Killer of Takeoff Wants $1M Bond Reduced to $300K, Judge Denies Request

The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff asked to have his $1 million bond reduced but has been denied by a Houston judge.

According to ABC 13 Eyewitness News, Patrick Xavier Clark, the suspected gunman in the death of the popular recording artist, had his bond reduction request denied by Judge Josh Hill. He was initially held on a $2 million bond, but during Clark’s last court appearance, the judge did lower the amount to $1 million.

The attorneys for Clark expected the judge to reduce the amount and were preparing for a different decision.

“We’re very surprised by (that decision),” Letitia Quinones, Clark’s attorney, stated Wednesday.

The last appearance was done via Zoom conference.

The original bail amount was set at $2 million, but the defense attorneys for the suspect asserted that the amount was unconstitutional because he could not afford it. After reducing the amount by 50%, Clark’s attorney still felt that amount was too much for the suspect.

“A couple of weeks ago, the judge laid out some conditions and requirements he wanted the defense to meet,” Quinones said. “We believe we’ve satisfied each one of those requirements.”

But the judge stated that Clark assured him that he would be able to pay the bond at the $1 million price tag and that there were bond companies that would help in securing do so. He denied the request to lower it to $300,000 and kept it at $1 million. Judge Hill told the attorneys that they could file an appeal where he may reduce the amount at a later date.

“We plan to take every remedy available by law for Mr. Clark,” Quinones said. “It’s the high-profile nature of this case that’s really affected the constitutional rights of Mr. Clark.”

Prosecutors told the judge that Clark was misleading the court about his financial assets. Hill requested that Clark turn in his passport as he is still considered a flight risk. He questioned why Clark could not post the bond amount after recorded phone calls from jail stating that he said the $2 million was doable.

Clark, accused and arrested for the November killing of Takeoff, one-third of the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos, proclaimed his innocence at his first court appearance.

According to The Associated Press, the attorney for 33-year-old Clark, also known as DJ Pat, a local Houston DJ, said her client was not the person who pulled the trigger.

According to ABC13 News, the Houston DJ applied for an emergency passport before he was arrested on Dec. 1. He reportedly had a large amount of cash when he was arrested. When apprehended, he had the paperwork he had filed for an expedited passport and a flight booked to fly to Mexico.

Quinones stated that her client is innocent and to allow the system to do its part.

According to TMZ, the killing of Takeoff took place on Nov. 1 at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston Bowling Alley. He was there with his uncle, Quavo, and fellow Migos group member to celebrate the birthday of Jas Prince on the night of the tragedy.