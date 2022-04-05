Here We Go Again: August Alsina Subtly References ‘Entanglement’ With Jada Pinkett-Smith in New Music

Fresh on the heels of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the actress is being referenced by her former “entanglement” partner.

August Alsina recently released a song called “Shake The Room,” where he seemingly makes a subtle reference to his infamous “entanglement” with Jada.

“Well, of course some s – – t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” Alsina sings in a clip posted to his Instagram page.

Alsina’s vocal reference to being “tangled up with the world’s favorite” seemingly references Jada’s 2020 confession of being in an “entanglement” with August while separated from her husband, Will Smith.

“From there, you know, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” Pinkett Smith said.

After Will encouraged her to clarify what she meant by “entanglement,” Pinkett Smith admitted, “It was a relationship, absolutely.”

Her confession came one month after Alsina revealed the affair during an interview with Angela Yee, saying he “gave years of his life” to Jada in a romantic relationship.

Just last week, Will and Jada made nationwide headlines after Smith slapped Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards. Smith was upset with the comedian for making a joke about Jada’s shaved head.

While Smith initially laughed at the “GI Jane” joke, once he saw that Jada was offended, he stepped on stage and physically assaulted Rock in front of everyone. Since the slap, Smith has had films paused as he continues to face criticism from Hollywood, Rolling Stone reports.

While Smith was defending his wife when attacking Rock, many were confused why he showed so much emotion to the comedian than he did when August Alsina admitted to sleeping with his wife. Now to add more fuel to the fire, the singer is still making records about his romantic history with Will’s wife.

Chris Rock might not be the only one Will wants to keep his wife’s name out his “muthaf**king mouth!”