Ayesha Curry Dishes On First Skincare Line, Says She Created ‘Recipes for Your Face’

Ayesha Curry is all smiles these days.

The Canadian-American actress, author, and chef has added a new skincare line to her list of business ventures. On July 11, 2023, Curry entered the beauty space with the official launch of Sweet July Skin. According to Vogue, she introduced her line with three signature products that pay homage to her Jamaican roots.

Curry credited her mother and grandmother for putting her on to game with natural skincare remedies. “Growing up, I just remember them always having these little old wives tails [sic] about their skincare like, ‘Rub this tomato on your face, like it’ll be good for you,’ or ‘Take this aloe vera and put it on after the sun,'” she said.

Sweet July Skin products are packed with Vitamin C and niacinamide. Curry’s skin struggles placed her focus on creating products suitable for all skin types. “I’m also a victim of adult acne,” Curry said.

The beauty entrepreneur’s new line boasts clean, vegan products free of parabens and silicone. The products include the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, a merge of papaya and guava that features a lychee seed powder to polish skin; the Pava Toner, a blend of fruit extracts for brightening; and the Irie Power Face Oil, a multipurpose oil that she uses as a makeup base for extra hydration. “What I love about the oil is it’s not oily,” she said.

Curry envisioned her line as “recipes for your face.” Working with the lab chemists, she gathered ideas and produced products that reflected a universal theme of “tremendous joy” for her brand. “I’m approaching it as a sensorial experience; it has to smell good; it has to feel good; it has to carry you somewhere,” she said.

July is a month of gratitude for Curry and her family. The month marks another anniversary with her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and birthday celebrations for all three of their July-born kids.