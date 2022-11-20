Low Vibration Baths? Influencer B. Simone Admits She Doesn’t Shower Daily and Twitter Reacts

During her podcast The Know For Sure Pod on Nov. 15, comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone revealed that she doesn’t take a shower every day, and Twitter had jokes.

The episode featured Simone, her co-host Megan Brooks and comedian Desi Banks discussing body positivity, unrealistic beauty standards and the side effects of social media. During the episode, Simone noted that she did not shower every day.

“I don’t shower every day…Is that nasty?”

Brooks nodded her head yes as Banks chimed in and said it was okay to skip a few days. Brooks asked Simone how often she showered.

“If you shower on a Monday, when’s the next Time you’re taking a shower?” “At least by…Thursday morning,” Simone replied.

Twitter users had fun with Simone’s admission on the platform. Several users responded with jokes or gifs about Simone’s cleanliness.

B Simone Bath like pic.twitter.com/6gQ8ziQO4a — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) November 17, 2022

Simone posted a funny video on Instagram of herself showering in response to the social media discussion regarding her cleanliness. She also took the opportunity to promote her beauty product line, B. Simone Beauty.

“”D*mn y’all happy?!! Now go shop TODAY only @bsimonebeauty www.bsimonebeauty.com use promo code SHOWER50 for 50% off the ENTIRE site 🚨 !!!! We have bomb goodies and the best lip gloss 😻😻😻 go enjoy while i enjoy my 1st shower of the month 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIONAIRE B 💰 (@thebsimone)

Banks and Simone also made light of social media interest with a comedy skit they shared on Twitter. The post was captioned, “When You Find Out Your Girl Don’t Take Baths Everyday! ft B.Simone (I Can’t Believe This).”