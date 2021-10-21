Become A Certified Programmer With This $29 Coding Boot Camp

Whether you’re looking to transition into the tech industry, a student looking to learn the latest language, or an enthusiast who just wants to understand how software works, all you need is a computer and internet access to start your coding journey. There are many resources to help you learn new techniques and the Premium Coding Skills Bundle is a great guide to get you started.

With over 210 lessons in 9 comprehensive courses, the Premium Coding Skills Bundle gives you a 24-hour learning experience in coding languages and exam prep on MTA, PCEP, and ITIL 4 — professional credentials that will put you many steps ahead of your peers in the programming world.

The bundle contains masterclasses on complex languages like Python, C++, and Dart, as well as practical lessons on building 3D games in Kodu Game Lab and Scratch 3.0. If you’re a rookie, all of this might sound pretty intimidating, but a few weeks of these lessons will have you fully prepped to start working on your own projects.

The exam prep courses in the coding bundle cover everything you need to know to ace the Microsoft MTA 98-361, the Python MTA 98-381 exams and so much more. They’ll have you ready to take and pass these exams in 7 days, and you’ll also learn to develop impressive apps in a few hours.

Each course in the Premium Coding Skills bundle is taught by Dr. Chris Mall, who’s proficient in over 8 programming languages and has a Ph.D. in Computer Science, Software Development, and multiple IT professional certifications. He’s put together years of experience in these 9 courses, and you can count on his 4.5/5 instructor rating as proof that you’re gaining hands-on knowledge from one of the best.

The courses have a total value of $1,800, but they can be yours for $29, a 98% savings on the original cost. Time to start off your coding journey on the right foot.

Prices subject to change.