Become Masterful In Pet-Training With This Pet Learning Bundle

Owning a pet can be one of the most rewarding things a person can experience. No matter your preference of animal, the companionship and sense of comfort a pet provides can’t be replicated.

Some people are fortunate enough to not have to worry about owning mild-mannered pets. For others, however, a temperamental pet can lead to no shortage of frustration and hair-pulling moments.

For those who have experienced the latter, the Holly & Hugo Pet eLearning course is just what you need. For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to the course is available for just $99. That’s a savings of 50% from its MSRP ($199).

More than 20 courses are included in this package, and they’ll give you all the tools necessary to focus on your furry friend’s development. More than 145 lessons and 870 hours of content come with your purchase.

Courses cover, animal behavior, animal careers, dog training, pet care, and monitoring dog behavior, among others. A number of accreditations accompany the completion of the courses, including a Holly & Hugo Certificate of Completion, a certificate for Continuing Professional Development, and a certificate for the International Council for Online Educational Standards.

Courses are taught by a number of instructors, including YouTube influencer canine trainer Ian Stone, who “is a CPDT-KA Certified Professional Dog Trainer using humane, science-based dog training practices. He is also a certified instructor for Pet CPR and First Aid, and holds a Master’s in Teaching.”

Other instructors include veterinarian Dr. Pippa Elliot and professional dog groomer Tolo Vicens. All three are leaders in the dog-training space.

“The course was very educational. I grew up with 4 cats so related a lot of information here to them and it helped explain a lot of their behavior. It has now given me more confidence to get a career working with animals,” writes verified Holly and Hugo user Lee Furlong.

The sooner you begin on a regimented pet-training schedule, the sooner your pet will thank you. Purchase this bundle today to begin your training.

