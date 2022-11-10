Become Well-Versed In Microsoft Excel with this $29.99 Black Friday Deal

It’s difficult to quantify the impact Microsoft Excel has had not just in the tech arena but also the professional and academic realms. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a student, chances are you have used Excel in some capacity.

Excel has remained a spreadsheet titan because of the sheer amount of tasks and things it can do. Many software programs have attempted to replicate Excel’s success, but none have succeeded.

Those who enjoy Excel the most are those who are well-familiar with its many formulas and functions. If you fall among those looking to better your experience with Microsoft Excel, then the 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle is just what you need to unleash the full power of Excel.

You can purchase this information-packed bundle for just $29.99 with the Every Friday is Black Friday deal. That’s a savings of 99% from its MSRP. Individually purchased, each course would set you back $399.

This 12-course bundle ranges from beginner to advanced. The courses include instruction on Excel’s newest version, 2021/365.

Those wholly new to Excel can begin with the Microsoft Excel 2021/365: Beginners Course. One hundred lectures span 11 hours of content. Users will learn how to navigate Excel’s interface along with how to use keyboard shortcuts to increase productivity. Tips and tools on how to use charts to analyze data are also given. This course is rated 4.43 stars.

Excel works best when used with its many formulas. The Advanced Formulas in Excel course offers instruction on sorting and filtering data sets through the use of formulas. Users will learn to perform 2-way lookups and extract parts of a text string. This course is rated 4.4 stars.

The Excel for Business Analysts course teaches the specific functions, formulas and tools Excel has to conduct business or data analysis. This course is also rated 4.4 stars.

Each of the 12 courses is taught through StreamSkill. The company has been around for more than a decade, and its instructors have received a 4.4-star review from students.

Excel has revolutionized data and spreadsheets. It’s built a loyal following as a result. Purchase this bundle today before the Every Friday is Black Friday Deal ends to make the most out of Microsoft Excel.

Prices subject to change.