Beloved Connecticut Pastor Killed By Stamford Police Car While Crossing The Street

All eyes are on Stamford, Connecticut, after the loss of a Black pastor has shaken the community.

Rev. Tommie Jackson was crossing the street when he was fatally struck by Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, who was responding to a call, on July 26, CNN reports; Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived, but Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. As a well-known staple of the city, Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw called Jackson “a vital member of the Stamford community.” “Our city feels the impact of his passing,” Shaw said.

Jackson served as the pastor of the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church in Stamford. He also worked as the assistant director of Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, a program that focuses on redevelopment and renewal projects for the city. Jackson’s wife, Dorye, serves as the vice chair of the Stamford Police Commission. Community dignitaries including Stamford’s mayor, Caroline Simmons, remembered Jackson’s “infectious smile” and keen sense of humor. Stamford Police Assistant Chief Silas Redd described the victim as “such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community.”

Lockwood has been with the department since April 2022. Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings said during a press conference that the police vehicle had emergency lights on during the collision. According to CBS News, when he was hit, Jackson was trying to cross the street after retrieving mail from a mailbox. The officer was making “an evasive steering maneuver” and struck him.

With the investigation still ongoing, the Jackson family attorney, Darnell Crosland, claims the family “has more questions now than we have answers.” “They are the very people that you rely on to protect you is now responsible for taking the life of one of the leaders of our community, and we want answers,” Crosland said.

Lockwood has been placed on paid administrative leave, and no charges have been filed as of yet.