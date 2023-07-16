Ben’s Chili Bowl Is A Cultural Hub Of D.C.’s Black Restaurant Week

Ben’s Chili Bowl, a Chocolate City landmark in its own right, is rare business that has managed to survive the fluctuating economy and societal troubles through six decades.

They are known for serving iconic chili dogs, milkshakes, and half-smokes, a D.C. favorite usually comprised of both beef and pork, giving it its proper name. The combination of red, yellow, and white in its scenery may not wholly resemble the nation’s colors, but the state of Ben’s Chili Bowl has been a breeding ground and meeting place for new ideas and future cultural leaders since its establishment.

What makes this Black-owned business so special it can withstand nearly anything? Maybe its the simplicity of its menu, or even the secret may be in its world-renowned chili sauce, but one cannot deny how its location plays a pivotal role not only in its success, but its historical significance.

The AFRO curated a profile on the hotspot for Black Restaurant Week, commencing on July 16, giving the restaurant its due flowers for how it has transcended time by remaining consistent, and thus becoming a cultural phenomenon.

The company has homegrown roots, founded by a newlywed couple Ben and Virginia Ali in 1958. The small restaurant was built in a lucky location, right in the midst of U street, a famous neighborhood home to many Black-owned businesses. However, while those companies have come and gone, Ben’s has always been there.

Through new presidents, movements, and residents, Ben’s Chili Bowl serves up not only the D.C. delicacy that is a “glizzy,” but also community. Their slogan “At Ben’s, everyone’s family” extends beyond customers, but symbolizes the familiarity and comfortability that they helped build in the famous Black neighborhood of the nation’s capital.

Further detail on the history of “The Bowl” can be found at The Afro and their own website, where deep dives on its place in substantial moments in history can be found.