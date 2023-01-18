Bethune-Cookman University Football Coach Ed Reed Apologizes for Video Chastising University

Earlier this week, new Bethune-Cookman University (BCU) football coach Ed Reed apologized for releasing an expletive-filled video chastising the university for the condition he encountered on the campus last week.

The former Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account Monday to take accountability for his “lack of professionalism” when he recorded the video several days ago and posted it to his social media feed.

“I(n) regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff, and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students, and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach, and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment ,and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better and that goes for me too.”

The video that was posted earlier this week was in reference to another video shown below, which feaures adult language. .

The hiring of Reed to an HBCU comes on the heels of Deion Sanders bringing a positive experience to Jackson State University (JSU). Although Reed took the wrong approach with his first video, he echoed the same thoughts Jackson stated when he initially arrived at JSU.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed remarked. “All y’all out there with y’all little opinions are full of crap. But needless to say, I just pulled up to work. We’re gonna try to help y’all too because I know a lot of HBCUs need help, I’m just here to help here first. I see it all too clearly. All our HBCUs need help and they need help because of the people who’s running it. It’s broken mentalities out here.”

Bethune-Cookman is located in Daytona Beach, Florida., and plays in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).