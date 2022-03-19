Beyoncé Gives Birthday Well-Wishes To Tamar Braxton But Uses The Wrong Photo Of The Singer

Singer Tamar Braxton, 45, recently celebrated her birthday on March 17 and received a tender shout-out from megastar Beyoncé on her website, The Jasmine Brand reports.

The “Heaven” singer routinely gives birthday shout-outs to her celebrity friends in a long-honored tradition. However, she posted an incorrect photo of Braxton, that featured her sister Trina Braxton, initially shared by Towanda Braxton in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Towanda Braxton (@itowandabraxton)

The unintended blunder gave Braxton a much-needed laugh as she is currently mourning the loss of her sister Traci Braxton, who passed from esophageal cancer on Saturday, March 12; she was 50, as previously reported by Black Enterprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traci Braxton (@therealtracibraxton)

“I wasn’t going to post cause it for sure doesn’t feel like #sttamarsday but, I want to thank @Beyonce for the laugh that I have been searching for since Saturday morning. I’m sure it wasn’t on purpose, but God knows what u need. I love you so much for this SCREAM,” wrote the reality TV star on Twitter, following her post with a string of laughing emojis, a green shamrock, and a gold star.

I wasn’t going to post cause it for sure doesn’t feel like #sttamarsday but, I want to thank @Beyonce for the laugh that I have been searching for since Saturday morning. I’m sure it wasn’t on purpose,but God knows what u need. I love you so much for this SCREAM 😩😩😩🤣🤣 🍀✨ pic.twitter.com/8AhLO1aeoo — Tamar Estine✨ (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 17, 2022

The “If I Don’t Have You Singer” is having a tough time celebrating another year of her life when her beloved sister is no longer here. Braxton posted a solemn caption on her Instagram that read, “My Dear Traci, come back,” ending with a heartbroken emoji. The post included a clip of the popular song “Time Machine” by artist Muni Long, who sings, “I wish I had a time machine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamar Estine (@tamarbraxton)

Even though Beyoncé’s team removed the picture from her site, Braxton still showed Queen B gratitude for uplifting her spirits with her thoughtful gesture.