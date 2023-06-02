Beyond The Click: Marketing Leaders Shaping The Culture

Written by Dean Watkins



In this Q&A, we will delve into Deutsch LA’s Ayn Howze’s EVP, Head of Advocacy and Communications background, explore her 20 years of career highlights, and discuss her valuable insights into how to navigate the world of communications and advocacy as a Black woman.



Dean Watkins: Did you want to enter the marketing/ PR space when you were young?

Ayn Howze: I actually wanted to be a television news anchor! The next Katie Couric or Pat Harvey in my hometown of Los Angeles. I have a broadcast journalism degree from USC and I have always been interested in writing, storytelling and news. I decided a career in broadcasting wasn’t for me if it required moving to a smaller market to kick-off my career. The diversity and culture in Los Angeles is unmatched and I knew that I didn’t want to relocate. I started taking PR classes and interning at various firms and it allowed me to use the same skills I learned in J-school and apply them to promoting brands, products, executives, etc. I had a leg up because I’d learned what reporters look for, what made a story newsworthy. It helped a ton.

Do you see a big difference in the challenges that a young person starting in the field faces today vs. the ones you met at the start of your professional career?

One of the biggest challenges today is the lack of diversity. Black public relations professionals make up a little over 10% of all PR specialists. Given that we over-index on spending and we’re leaders in shaping culture, that’s a huge disparity. Essentially, the people who are curating how we view and shape the world don’t look like us. To take it a step further, those who are in the field typically feel unsupported. In 2021, Digiday published a piece about Black women feeling isolated and held to a different standard than their counterparts. There has been some progress over the past decade. Organizations like BPRS (Black Public Relations Society), ADCOLOR and ColorComm have emerged that provide resources and mentorship to their members, companies have launched multicultural arms, there’s been a push to recruit diverse voices, but more work still has to be done. There needs to be a more concerted effort to cultivate and retain diverse talented marketing pros.

The other challenge is the current state of the media. Recently, there have been a number of layoffs. This means less writers to tell stories. This forces practitioners to tell the most compelling stories, because there simply aren’t enough resources to cover off on all of the stories that are being pitched. This has always been our job, but earned media is going to be harder to secure than it was in the past.

What are the core skills/and characteristics that you developed before entering the workforce that has contributed to your success the most in your career?

I went to public school in Inglewood with Black and Brown kids until high school. I was accepted into a private, independent high school that was primarily white and wealthy. Talk about a culture shock. I wanted to leave immediately. My mother told me to give it a chance. It was probably the hardest thing I’d ever done, but I stayed all four years, made lifelong friends and pushed myself to not quit. And you know what? It changed my life and taught me to persevere

when things got uncomfortable. To not shrink for others, to embrace the process, and to trust God because He never gives you anything that you cannot handle.

For newcomers entering this industry, I think it helps to have an idea of the type of work that will make you most excited when the weekend starts to wind down. For me, I knew early on that I enjoyed work that was centered around people, community, and empowerment. This came from the love of my city and desire to create equitable spaces for the next generation. My recommendation is to strive to find that intersection where your passion and career can collide utilizing the core skills you’ve already gained in pursuit of your passion.

Working in Marketing as a Black Woman:

PR/Advertising is notorious for having a high turnover rate broadly and an even higher one amongst African Americans; what has been your north star as you have navigated what can be a complex industry?

This is an extremely fast-paced industry, which at times, can be high stress, demanding and thankless. Not to mention the unconscious bias we experience or just blatant discrimination, which leaves many emotionally and physically depleted. It’s no surprise that Black women are the fastest group of entrepreneurs in the US, which is directly linked to creating a more equitable work environment. I’ll say I am a high achiever, not an overachiever. There’s a difference. So when I’m underestimated or constantly second-guessed, I make it my mission to prove you wrong. Now, I may get some bumps and bruises in the process, even shed some tears, but I’m never going to let you win. My parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, the list goes on…sacrificed too much for me to give up.

Have you faced any unique challenges that have presented themselves due to the intersection of your race and gender? If so, how did you manage them?

While I can’t say any of my challenges have been especially unique, unfortunately there are a number of shared challenges among Black Women. There’s a recent study, “Women in the Workplace,” by Lean In, which explains that women of color are still dramatically underrepresented in corporate America. This is especially true in senior leadership: only 1 in 4 C-suite leaders is a woman, and only 1 in 20 is a woman of color. The study also finds that many women are switching jobs for better opportunities or leaving the workforce altogether. There are 12 million U.S. businesses owned by women, and Black women run more than a third of those. I believe Black women are taking control of their own destiny as a means for survival, but also for the sake of their own sanity. For me, I’ve found solace in knowing that things are slowly changing and that I am a part of that change. My desire to be an example to others, and a demonstration of grace and strength is how I strive to live my life.

How can young Black women entering this space now work on developing what they need to succeed in marketing/ PR? What advice would you give them?

This business is about relationships. Build them. Every role I’ve ever had, I’ve made friends that I can still call on to this day – to either help make an intro to someone or give me advice on how to navigate a problem. I’ll add that these are two-way, authentic relationships where I do the same for them. Opportunists can be sniffed out a mile away. It’s also important to have internal allies…much like the saying: ‘Surround yourself with people who will speak your name in a room full of opportunities.’ This is key – to have those championing for you and your ideas when you’re not around. Lastly, sincerity and kindness go a long way in this business because it’s small, so you don’t ever want to burn any bridges.

Agency work in the Multicultural space :

Multicultural marketing has been used as an “umbrella term” to describe non-white marketing; however, marketing to different cultures within that umbrella can be vastly different; how does Deutsch LA ensure that it’s not treating the cohort like a monolith?

We lean on data, insights and culture to create custom campaigns for all of our clients and that includes those with a multicultural focus. For instance, many Taco Bell fans from the South Asian community love the food because it’s easily adapted for vegetarian diets and there’s a fondness for the flavors and spices. We thought it would be great to tap into this community to celebrate

Raksha Bandhan, a ceremony within the culture that honors the bond between sisters and brothers. We reached out to a South Asian jewelry designer to create a sauce packet Rakhi bracelet for siblings to exchange. This is a great example of the importance of having people from diverse backgrounds in the room who understand the culture and very specific cultural nuances.

How does your agency ensure its messaging is culturally sensitive and appropriate for different audiences?

We have some of the most talented people at Deutsch LA that are truly tapped into culture. We have layers of creative reviews and approvals to ensure our stories are both relevant and wholly inclusive. Additionally, we developed a robust casting process guidebook that provides our teams with inclusive casting principles and language, and explores stereotypes and racist tropes found in media. We’re also proud that this guide has been adopted by many of our client partners because it means we’re in alignment. We recognize that it’s our responsibility alone to highlight authentic stories. It is through this intentionality that we can help our clients’ business thrive.

How does your agency collaborate with diverse communities and cultural experts to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of your agency’s marketing efforts?

We’re lucky to have a talented strategy team who work at Deutsch LA to help ensure that authenticity is at the center of our marketing efforts. For example, earlier this year, Taco Bell held the first-ever legal wedding both in the metaverse and in real-life with an Indian couple. Our team worked alongside them to ensure that elements of a traditional Indian wedding including custom attire, a sacred ceremony structure, a traditional entrance and more were included in the virtual ceremony. While we have a high-level of cultural competency in-house, we don’t shy away from engaging key thought leaders in their respective areas when we need it. The goal is to create the best work for our clients and we’ll lean into the correct partner to make that happen.

What are some successful multicultural marketing campaigns that your agency has executed in the past that you are most proud of?

These days, I think it’s important to focus on culture holistically, particularly when you’re not targeting a specific ethnic group. For us as marketers, our focus is generally on lifestyle and cultural habits. As a mom of two, our recent campaign for Walmart+ was a fun one that really resonated with me. The spot features a diverse crew with Janelle James, Cardi B, Jenny Slate and Stephanie Beatriz, who all share their “mom hacks” for making motherhood a little bit easier. While each of them tackle motherhood differently, the spot highlights the shared experiences that mothers have regardless of cultural background.

Beyond what we’ve done for our clients, there are also two community initiatives that we’ ve developed that are really special: Blackness in Full Bloom and Dorsey Green Sauce.

Blackness in Full Bloom is our free, four-week brand building program. Developveraging out-of-the-box thinking and diverse marketing skill sets from Deutsch LA advertising and media professionals.

Last year, we partnered with Dorsey High School to help launch Dorsey Green Sauce, an avocado-based hot sauce created by students. This class project turned into a new business initiative that allows students to learn the fundamentals of marketing and advertising, and serves as a unique social enterprise designed to empower students through entrepreneurship. We continue to help lead product design development and marketing ed in Feb. 2020, Blackness in Full Bloom supports small, Black owned businesses by leconsulting on a pro bono basis, and agency professionals mentor students throughout the creative process.