Biden Administration Announces $25M Ad Campaign Targeting Black Voters

President Joe Biden is working on his 2024 presidential campaign to get the Black vote back.

The Biden administration announced a 16-week $25 million advertising campaign targeting Black and Hispanic voters in key battleground states, the Washington Examiner reports. His target states include Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, with the ads focusing on the president’s economic policies, nicknamed “Bidenomics.”

The ads are set to run during NFL Kickoff and the World Series and will be featured on platforms such as YouTube Reserve, Hulu, and Connected TV. Social media users will also see the ads on Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

According to Florida Politics, messaging from the ads will focus on middle-class job recovery and a rise in manufacturing during his first term. In one ad titled “First Day,” the YouTube clip highlights the rise of Black business owners and the decrease in Black child poverty, narrated by a Black woman. “On his first day in office with a country in crisis, President Biden got to work. For us,” the narrator says.

“Cutting Black child poverty in half. More money for Black entrepreneurs. Millions of new, good-paying jobs. He’s lowered the cost of living and prescription drugs, but there’s more to do.”

Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, says the strategy is to stay on top of the real issues Americans are facing before heading to the voting polls next fall. “This historic buy ensures that the President’s message reaches all Americans where they receive their news, and sends a clear sign that we are investing in an aggressive, meaningful, and effective paid media strategy,” Rodriguez said.

“As Republicans head to the debate stage next week to put on display their extreme and out-of-touch positions, we are investing in reaching Americans across the country with President Biden and Vice President Harris’ message for the middle class and for Americans’ fundamental freedoms.”

This is good timing for Biden’s ads as new polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows only 36% of adults in the U.S. approve of how Biden has handled the dwindling economy—a slight decrease from his 42% overall performance rate.