Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Welcome New Baby Boy

Rapper Big Sean and singer Jhené Aiko have welcomed a new baby boy. According to an Instagram post written by the rapper on Nov. 18, Aiko spent 24 long hours in labor before giving birth.

The couple named their new baby Noah Hasani, and the proud father noted that the baby was healthy, safe and sound.

“After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. 💙Noah💙.”

Big Sean, 34, also shared pictures of the couple before the birth on Instagram as well as pictures of little Noah. In one picture, he is holding Noah in his arms. Another adorable picture features the baby holding onto one of his dad’s fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

Aiko also shared pictures on Instagram. One picture shows the mom blowing her new baby a kiss.

The couple met in 2012 and became close after collaborating on music together. They released an album together in 2016 called “Twenty88.”

Aiko, 34, announced her pregnancy back in July by posting a picture on Instagram of her growing belly. Aiko and the rapper also revealed Noah’s gender following a performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. The couple sang Aiko’s 2017 single “Moments” which featured the rapper. As the “Clique” singer rubbed Aiko’s belly, they yelled to the audience, “Baby Boy!”

The musical couple celebrated with a baby shower back in October, and Big Sean shared pictures of the shower on Instagram with a caption.

“Nothing more creative than creating a creation 🤲🏾🖤🌍. Baby Shower.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean)

Aiko also has a 10-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O’Ryan.