Bill Gates’ Daughter Calls Out Internet Trolls Shaming Her ‘For Being in an Interracial Relationship’

Bill Gates’ daughter, Phoebe Gates, is calling out all of the social media trolls who flood her comments section with hateful remarks about her Black boyfriend.

Since going public with Robert Ross in May 2022, Phoebe, 20, has received a swarm of comments about her boyfriend being Black, Yahoo reported. The disparaging comments include bouts of racism and accusing Ross of only dating Phoebe for her money.

As Phoebe and Ross continue strong into another year together, the Stanford student is publicly addressing those who are bothered by her interracial romance.

“It’s 2023. I’m done being memed for being in an interracial relationship,” she told The Information in an interview published on Friday.

With over 200,000 Instagram followers and 65,000 TikTok followers, Phoebe is able to enjoy the perks of living life as a social media influencer, on top of being the daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates. But with so many eyes on her, Phoebe said there are some things about her life as an influencer that can be hard to deal with.

“The misconceptions and conspiracy theories about my family and my relationship with my boyfriend,” she shared.

In January, Phoebe shared a photo of her standing beside Ross on New Year’s Eve that was flooded with comments calling Ross a gold digger who was after her money.

“City boys up,” one onlooker wrote.

“Got the bag,” added another.

According to Phoebe, she’s well aware of all the speculation that comes with being the daughter of a tech business magnate.

“I’m pretty realistic that people start following me because of my family name,” she said. “And people probably find it funny to see my dad being a goof and playing.”

But despite the shady comments, Phoebe enjoys being able to break assumptions people might have about her by sharing her real life.

“People have a lot of preconceptions about me, so TikTok has been a chance for me to tell my own story and also use the attention my family name might bring to spotlight issues that are important to me, like women’s health and sustainable fashion,” she said.